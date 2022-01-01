Metuchen restaurants you'll love
More about Cai's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Cai's Cafe
420 Main Street, Metuchen
|Popular items
|French Lavender White Mocha
|$3.75
Fresh steeped French lavender tea with white mocha sauce and your choice of milk steamed or poured over ice and shaken.
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Shot of espresso (a small is 1 shot, a medium & a large are both 2 shots) with your choice of steamed or iced milk. Make sure to add your favorite flavor and choose your preferred milk. *A cappuccino has more foam than milk* *For iced we use cold foam*
|London Fog
|$3.75
Fresh steeped earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk steamed or shaken and poured over ice.
More about Fire & Flavor
Fire & Flavor
640 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen
|Popular items
|Chicken in Garlic Sauce
|$17.50
Breaded Chicken served over a brown garlic sauce with spanish fries and rice
|House Mix Pork Cubes/ picadinho de porco
|$18.50
pork cubes , clams and sausage served over cubed potatos
|App Shrimpo and Garlic sauce
|$12.50
shrimp sauteed in paparika , garlic white wine and piri-piri
More about East Hana at Metuchen
East Hana at Metuchen
656-660 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen
|Popular items
|Gyoza (6 pieces)
|$5.50
Pan-fried pork dumpling
|Spring Roll (3 pieces)
|$6.00
Vegetables
|California Roll
|$5.50
Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber
More about Menya
Menya
399 Main Street, Metuchen
|Popular items
|Veggie Gyoza
|$7.00
Fried veggie gyoza served with in-house dipping sauce
|Tonkotsu
|$16.00
Pork bone broth & sea salt tare, thin straight noodles, roasted marinated pork, scallion, wood ear mushrooms, ginger, black garlic oil.
|Kimchi Miso (Vegan)
|$16.00
Vegetable broth with original miso, wavy thick noodles topped with vegan kimchi, homemade tofu, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions, onions, charred corn and sesame seeds.
More about Mangia Toscano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mangia Toscano
422 Main St, Metuchen
More about Tribos Peri Peri
Tribos Peri Peri
401 Main St, Metuchen
|Popular items
|Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy 'Lightly Fried' Chicken topped with pickles, perimayo sauce & coleslaw. On Brioche bun.
|Chicken & Rice Bowl
|$10.99
Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor. Served over Tribos rice and house salad
|Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Spinach' or 'Plain' tortilla. 'Flame grilled' Chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce.