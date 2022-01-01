Metuchen sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Metuchen

Cai's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cai's Cafe

420 Main Street, Metuchen

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Lavender White Mocha$3.75
Fresh steeped French lavender tea with white mocha sauce and your choice of milk steamed or poured over ice and shaken.
Cappuccino$4.00
Shot of espresso (a small is 1 shot, a medium & a large are both 2 shots) with your choice of steamed or iced milk. Make sure to add your favorite flavor and choose your preferred milk. *A cappuccino has more foam than milk* *For iced we use cold foam*
London Fog$3.75
Fresh steeped earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk steamed or shaken and poured over ice.
Fire & Flavor image

 

Fire & Flavor

640 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken in Garlic Sauce$17.50
Breaded Chicken served over a brown garlic sauce with spanish fries and rice
House Mix Pork Cubes/ picadinho de porco$18.50
pork cubes , clams and sausage served over cubed potatos
App Shrimpo and Garlic sauce$12.50
shrimp sauteed in paparika , garlic white wine and piri-piri
Mangia Toscano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mangia Toscano

422 Main St, Metuchen

Avg 4.7 (367 reviews)
Takeout
