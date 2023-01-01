Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Metuchen
/
Metuchen
/
Bread Pudding
Metuchen restaurants that serve bread pudding
Torino
12 New Street, Metuchen
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$9.00
Ciabatta bread pudding topped w/ chocolate syrup & salted caramel sauce
More about Torino
Latin Port
333 Lake ave, Metuchen
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$5.00
More about Latin Port
