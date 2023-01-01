Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Metuchen

Metuchen restaurants
Toast

Metuchen restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Torino

12 New Street, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
Ciabatta bread pudding topped w/ chocolate syrup & salted caramel sauce
More about Torino
Main pic

 

Latin Port

333 Lake ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about Latin Port

