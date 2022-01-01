Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Metuchen

Metuchen restaurants
Metuchen restaurants that serve cappuccino

Mangia Toscano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mangia Toscano

422 Main St, Metuchen

Avg 4.7 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Cappuccino$5.00
Espresso, cold milk, milk foam and ice
More about Mangia Toscano
Cai's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cai's Cafe

420 Main Street, Metuchen

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
Shot of espresso (a small is 1 shot, a medium & a large are both 2 shots) with your choice of steamed or iced milk. Make sure to add your favorite flavor and choose your preferred milk. *A cappuccino has more foam than milk* *For iced we use cold foam*
More about Cai's Cafe

