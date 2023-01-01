Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Metuchen

Metuchen restaurants
Metuchen restaurants that serve carrot cake

Fire & Flavor image

 

Fire & Flavor - 640 Middlesex Ave Unit B

640 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Cake Carrot Cake$6.25
More about Fire & Flavor - 640 Middlesex Ave Unit B
Item pic

 

BEANS & BREAD

660 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRANBERRY CARROT CAKE CUPCAKE$3.25
More about BEANS & BREAD

