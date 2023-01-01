Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Metuchen

Go
Metuchen restaurants
Toast

Metuchen restaurants that serve chicken noodles

East Hana at Metuchen image

 

East Hana Sushi at Metuchen

656-660 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$3.50
More about East Hana Sushi at Metuchen
Consumer pic

 

Phattra Thai Restaurant

426 Main Street, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.95
More about Phattra Thai Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Metuchen

Hummus

Gyoza

Cake

Edamame

Veggie Burgers

Panna Cotta

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Map

More near Metuchen to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston