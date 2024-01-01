Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Metuchen
/
Metuchen
/
Chili
Metuchen restaurants that serve chili
Red's Leaf Café
209 Main Street, Metuchen
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili sauce
$0.50
More about Red's Leaf Café
Tribos Peri Peri - Metuchen
401 Main St, Metuchen
No reviews yet
Small Chili Dip
$0.99
Large Chili Dip
$3.49
More about Tribos Peri Peri - Metuchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Metuchen
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Satay
Caesar Salad
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Soup
Salmon
Waffles
Veggie Burgers
More near Metuchen to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
New Brunswick
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Piscataway
No reviews yet
Clark
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2499 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(764 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(619 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(505 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(800 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston