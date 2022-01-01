Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Metuchen

Go
Metuchen restaurants
Toast

Metuchen restaurants that serve french fries

Fire & Flavor image

 

Fire & Flavor - 640 Middlesex Ave Unit B

640 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries Medium$5.50
French Fries Large$7.50
More about Fire & Flavor - 640 Middlesex Ave Unit B
Consumer pic

 

Phattra Thai Restaurant

426 Main Street, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers with French Fries$9.95
More about Phattra Thai Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Metuchen

Chocolate Cake

Calamari

Clams

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Tiramisu

Chicken Tenders

Octopus

Map

More near Metuchen to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1869 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston