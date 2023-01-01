Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Metuchen

Go
Metuchen restaurants
Toast

Metuchen restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Consumer pic

 

Hatch 44 - Metuchen

25 New St, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.95
More about Hatch 44 - Metuchen
Item pic

 

BEANS & BREAD

660 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPICED HOT CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE$3.25
More about BEANS & BREAD

Browse other tasty dishes in Metuchen

Noodle Soup

Soft Shell Crabs

Cookies

Prosciutto

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Tiramisu

Dumplings

Map

More near Metuchen to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston