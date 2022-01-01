Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Metuchen

Go
Metuchen restaurants
Toast

Metuchen restaurants that serve mushroom soup

East Hana at Metuchen image

 

East Hana Sushi at Metuchen

656-660 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Clear Soup$2.50
More about East Hana Sushi at Metuchen
Consumer pic

 

Phattra Thai Restaurant

426 Main Street, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Mushroom Soup$7.95
Combination of Trio mushrooms in double clarified broth.
More about Phattra Thai Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Metuchen

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Tiramisu

Veggie Burgers

Rigatoni

Chocolate Mousse

French Fries

Cake

Map

More near Metuchen to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1869 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston