Pies in Metuchen
Metuchen restaurants that serve pies
More about Hatch 44 - Metuchen
Hatch 44 - Metuchen
25 New St, Metuchen
|PUMPKIN PIE LATTE
|$5.95
Espresso, pumpkin pie flavored syrup, topped with house whip cream and cinnamon
More about Pita Grill & Creperie METUCHEN
Pita Grill & Creperie METUCHEN
660 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen
|Pie In The Sky Crepe
|$9.99
No diamonds just - Fresh organic baked pear, toasted almond then
drizzled with caramel.
|Apple Pie Crepe
|$8.99
Like a pie but now in a Crepe- Apple, cinnamon, crisp granola and drizzled with a little bit of Honey.