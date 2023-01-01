Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Metuchen

Go
Metuchen restaurants
Toast

Metuchen restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Pita Grill & Creperie METUCHEN

660 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Gyro Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Bowl$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Layers of shaved meat from the cone w/ yellow rice, hummus & chopped salad which is tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, curly parsley drizzled w/ lemon oil dressing. Served with a side of Tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Bowl$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Marinated Grilled Chicken w/ yellow rice, hummus & chopped salad which is tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, curly parsley drizzled w/ lemon oil dressing mixed in. Served w/ a side of Tzatziki Sauce.
More about Pita Grill & Creperie METUCHEN
Banner pic

 

Tribos Peri Peri - Metuchen

401 Main St, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paneer & Rice Bowl$9.99
Falafel & Rice Bowl$7.99
Boneless Lamb & Rice Bowl$12.99
More about Tribos Peri Peri - Metuchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Metuchen

Clams

Salmon

Chicken Pitas

Fried Rice

Hummus

Panna Cotta

Chocolate Mousse

Edamame

Map

More near Metuchen to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (345 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston