Rice bowls in Metuchen

Pita Grill & Creperie METUCHEN
660 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen
|Classic Gyro Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Bowl
|$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Layers of shaved meat from the cone w/ yellow rice, hummus & chopped salad which is tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, curly parsley drizzled w/ lemon oil dressing. Served with a side of Tzatziki sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Bowl
|$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Marinated Grilled Chicken w/ yellow rice, hummus & chopped salad which is tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, curly parsley drizzled w/ lemon oil dressing mixed in. Served w/ a side of Tzatziki Sauce.