Rice pudding in Metuchen

Metuchen restaurants that serve rice pudding

Pita Grill & Creperie METUCHEN

660 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen

Rice pudding$3.99
Rice Pudding Pistachio$4.99
Latin Port

333 Lake ave, Metuchen

Rice Pudding (Arroz con Leche)$5.00
