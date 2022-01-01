Go
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$5.49
Buffalo chicken tenders with blue cheese, & romaine wrapped in a flour torilla
Classic 1/3 lb Cheese Burger$4.59
Classic 1/3 lb cheeseburger.
French Fries$2.09
Tater Tots$2.09
Sweet Potato Fries$2.29
Grilled Cheese$2.99
Chicken Quesadilla$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap$5.49
Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
Cheese Personal Pizza$4.49
Chicken Tender Sandwich$5.59
Served on texas toast with BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
Location

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
