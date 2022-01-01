Go
Toast

Metzger's Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1000 Powell St • $

Avg 4.8 (144 reviews)

Popular Items

Metzger's Chili
The classic Metzger's Chili made with pinot beans, seasoned ground beef & spaghetti noodles.
Spicy Cheese Cubes$6.00
Metzger's Bean Soup
The classic Metzger's Bean soup made with smoked ham and seasoned Northern Beans.
Fish
Hamburger$3.00
100% Beef. Always fresh, never frozen.
Fries$2.50
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Mt. Dew$1.50
Tater Tots$2.50
Grilled Chicken$6.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1000 Powell St

Henderson KY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:55 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 11:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sidewalk Cafe - Henderson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Homer's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Smoked Meats, Craft Sides, Cold Beer, and Half-Assed Cocktails! Meet up with friends and family for some GREAT food in our rustic/industrial dive bar.

Hometown Roots

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Henderson Country Club - KY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston