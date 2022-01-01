Go
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

Come join the Metzy's Taco Revolution over at the Newburyport Train Station. A very cool rustic vibe, with Latin music, awesome food and a FULL BAR, with awesome Specialty Margaritas & other House Specialty Drinks! PLEASE NOTE ALL ORDERS PLACED HERE ARE FOR METZY'S CANTINA, LOCATED AT THE NBPT TRAIN STATION #5 BOSTON WAY

SOUPS • TACOS

5 Boston Way • $

Avg 4 (891 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas$15.00
One of our most popular items! We use the freshest ingredients to create palate-pleasing, flavorful enchilada creations! Mix & match different proteins and sauces. Served with rice and beans.
Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito$11.00
Our Famous panko crusted Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hush Puppies with pico de gallo, shaved lettuce, avocado lime sauce, chipotle sour cream, rice, and shredded cheese.
Pork Burrito$11.00
Slow braised pulled pork with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheese and chipotle crema.
*Our pork is not GF
*Pork marinated in beer
Crispy Fish Taco$6.00
Fried panko crusted Cod, Avocado Lime Sauce, Pico de Gallo, shredded Cabbage and our famous Chipotle Sour Cream. A fan favorite!
*Gluten Sensitive
Fish Burrito$12.00
Panko crusted fried cod, with shredded lettuce, chipotle sour cream, shaved cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, black beans, and spicy tartar sauce.
Steak Burrito$13.00
Steak with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheese and chipotle crema.
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Grilled chicken with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle crema.
Chips & Guacamole$6.00
Fresh, house-made corn tortilla chips and 4oz of our house-made, flavorful Guacamole.
*Gluten Sensitive
PC: @wickedtastyeats
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Fresh, house-made Corn Tortilla Chips, and 4oz of our famous house-made fire roasted salsa.
*Gluten Sensitive
Utensils NO
It's great to let us know if you don't need utensils, as it's one more way we can help with environmental and cost concerns, together!
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5 Boston Way

Newburyport MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

