Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK)
Please always check out Facebook page www.facebook.com/metzys to confirm where our truck is and where to pick up your food when ordering at this link. We serve delicious Taqueria-style street food. Our standard lunch items include specialty tacos and burritos, with continuously changing additional specials based on seasonality, customer requests, chef creativity, etc.
Today's Truck Location:
Location
Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
