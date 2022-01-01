Go
Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK)

Please always check out Facebook page www.facebook.com/metzys to confirm where our truck is and where to pick up your food when ordering at this link. We serve delicious Taqueria-style street food. Our standard lunch items include specialty tacos and burritos, with continuously changing additional specials based on seasonality, customer requests, chef creativity, etc.

Today's Truck Location:

No reviews yet
Location

Newburyport MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
