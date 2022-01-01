Go
Toast

Mexcalito

Come in and enjoy! We create a family friendly, inclusive and diverse environment where all are welcomed to enjoy tacos.

17 Kellogg Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birria$4.25
Slow cooked with chile ancho and guajillo, this tender beef stew in a taco with grilled cheese. Accompanied with a side of consomme for extra flavor
Fish Taco$4.25
Delicious fresh fish dipped in a batter and fried to perfection. Topped with a creamy Chipotle based sauce and cabbage salad
Fluffy taco$3.75
American taco made of seasoned ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and monterey jack cheese
5 taco platter$15.99
Quesadilla frita$3.75
Fried quesadillas. Choose from our delicious chicken, pork, veggie or just cheese
Street Elote$2.50
Enjoy the flavor with our take on the famous street corn of Mexico: grilled corn, mayonnaise dressing, cotija cheese, and cayenne pepper
Pastor$3.75
Delicious spit grilled marinated pork topped with grilled pineapple, onion and cilantro. Served with a guacamolillo salsa
Guacamole and Chips$8.25
Made from our homemade tortillas, accompanied with delicious green and red salsas with a side of homemade guacamole
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.25
Delicious fresh shrimp dipped in a batter and fried to perfection. Topped with a creamy Chipotle based sauce and cabbage salad
See full menu

Location

17 Kellogg Avenue

Amherst MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Works Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

The Taste Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

.

Pasta E Basta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro 63

No reviews yet

Modern American restaurant in the heart of downtown Amherst serving inventive dishes and creative cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston