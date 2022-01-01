Go
Mexicali Blues Inc

Come in and enjoy the Mexican Food!

2933 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)

Popular Items

Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Enchiladas-3Pieces$15.00
comes with bean and rice
Frozen Margarita$9.00
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Original Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Side Rice$3.50
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Nachos$11.00
Crispy corn tortilla, served with melted cheese, refried bean, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño. Add your meat!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2933 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
