Mexicali Cantina
Quality Margaritas and Tex-Mex Food!
SALADS
467 W Patrick St Unit #1 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
467 W Patrick St Unit #1
Frederick MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Handcrafted Burgers & Shakes
J. Raymond's Steakhouse
We bring the steakhouse to your house.
Beans & Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
Come in and enjoy!