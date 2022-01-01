Go
Mexicali Cantina

Quality Margaritas and Tex-Mex Food!

467 W Patrick St Unit #1 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)

Chicken Enchilada$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
Chile con Queso$8.99
A creamy Tex-Mex cheese dip blended with peppers and topped with diced tomatoes. The perfect dip for our corn tortilla chips.
Chicken Fajita$19.99
Delicious chicken fajitas served hot over a bed of onion and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Chips and Salsa$4.95
Fresh corn tortilla chips partnered with our famous dipping salsa.
Taquitos$7.99
A serving of our crispy fried chicken or beef taquitos served with a side of sour cream.
Guacamole & Chips$10.99
Fresh, ripe avocado, garlic, onions, tomatoes and Mexicali seasoning. The perfect complement for our crispy corn tortilla chips.
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
Chicken Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken. Topped with our homemade guajillo sauce.
Taco Dinner$12.99
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
Quesadilla$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

467 W Patrick St Unit #1

Frederick MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
