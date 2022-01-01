Go
Mexicali Cantina

Quality Margaritas and Tex-Mex Cuisines. We use fresh premium ingredients in everything we make!

1703 MASSEY BLVD • $$

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

V-Piña Colada$4.75
Shredded Beef Burrito$15.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
Taco Dinner$12.99
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS$10.99
Fresh, ripe avocado, garlic, onions, tomatoes and Mexicali seasoning. The perfect complement for our crispy corn tortilla chips.
Quesadilla$11.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Pollo Asado$16.99
Roasted half chicken slow cooked with a Caribbean marinade and smothered with sweet Spanish onions. Served with fresh steamed vegetables.
Chicken Chimichanga$14.99
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken, deep fried for a crispy outside.
Chicken Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken. Topped with our homemade guajillo sauce.
Flan$6.99
An impressive rich and creamy, sweet egg custard with a light caramel topping.
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

1703 MASSEY BLVD

Hagerstown MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
