Mexicali Cantina
Quality Margaritas and Tex-Mex Cuisines. We use fresh premium ingredients in everything we make!
1703 MASSEY BLVD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1703 MASSEY BLVD
Hagerstown MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brothers Pizza City Park
Nobody makes a pie like we do! The best handmade pizza in town!
Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza
Romanian Restaurant
The Prohibition Hub
Come in and enjoy!
District Provision & Supply Co.
District is a deli specializing in breakfast and lunch with a focus on fresh, wholesome options that have become famous in it's over thirty years of operation!