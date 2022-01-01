Go
Mexican Bar Company

Texas-born Mexican Bar Company (MBC) offers the full scope of Mexican cuisine; handmade corn tortilla tacos, freshly prepared ceviches, guacamoles, salsas, and an exceptional selection of regional dishes.

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)

Popular Items

Camaron Ceviche$14.50
Lemon Poached Shrimp, Pineapple-Jicama, Pico de Gallo, Key Lime-Serrano Broth, Cilantro, Epazote.
1/2 lb. Ceviche
1/2 lb. of our authentic Ceviches.
Tradicional$10.50
Avocado, Tomatillo-Pico, Roasted Jalapeño, Key Lime Juice.
Dinner Pollo a las Brasas$32.50
*(30 min)~ adobo marinated whole butterflied chicken, plantain rice, garlic mojo
Baja$16.50
Beer Battered Cod, Chipotle Mexican Slaw.
Carne$16.50
Epazote Marinated Tenderloin, Onions, Cilantro, Potato-Cheese Fondue.
Small Pollo a las Brasas$17.50
Adobo Marinated Butterflied Half-Chicken, Plantain Rice, Garlic Mojo.
Governador$16.50
Chipotle Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mojo, Avocado.
Elote Mexicano- Esquite$7.50
Grilled Sweet Corn, Spicy Chile Aioli, Key Lime, Cotija Cheese.
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10

Plano TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
