Go
Toast

Mexican Sugar

Come in and enjoy!

3215 Regent Blvd.

No reviews yet

Location

3215 Regent Blvd.

Irving TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bread Zeppelin Salads

No reviews yet

It’s easy: 40 ingredients; 20 dressings; mix it up! After you choose from our list of fresh ingredients, we chop it up fast with our mezzaluna knife, dress it and serve it to you in either a bowl or our trademark Zeppelin.

Whiskey Cake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Landing Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eno's Pizza Tavern

No reviews yet

Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston