Go
Toast

Mexico City Cafe

Authentic Made-to-Order Mexican Food!

6416 W Lake St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Enchilada Platter$11.50
Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Topped with one of our homemade sauces: A spicy roja, a medium verde (tomatillo) or traditional spiced mole. Serve with mexican rice and refried black beans.
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Freshly made chips with our homemade Salsa Roja (Spicy) and Salsa Verde (tomatillo).
Quesadilla$9.75
A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of meat or veggie. Includes sides of lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
Taco Tinga - chicken$2.75
A Spicy Slow cooked shredded chicken (cooked with onion). Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro and raw onions. (cooked onion cannot be removed from tinga. Only raw onion topping can be removed).
Taco Carnitas - pork$2.75
Slow cooked shredded pork. Served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onions.
Burrito$10.00
14 " Flour Tortilla filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, your choice of meat or veggie, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.
Taco Platter$10.50
Your choice of three street style tacos on double corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro and raw onion with sides of refried beans, Mexican rice and salsa. *Extra charge fish/shrimp/Steak/barbacoa
Taco Carne Asada -steak$2.85
Chopped seasoned steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro and onion.
Guacamole And Chips Family Style$7.00
Freshly made tortilla chips with our delicious homemade guacamole-serves four.
Bowls$10.00
Our delicious Burrito fillings without the flour tortilla! Includes: Lettuce, mexican rice, your choice of meat or veggie, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.
See full menu

Location

6416 W Lake St

Saint Louis Park MN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Block Food + Drink

No reviews yet

The Block serves up hot broasted chicken, elevated bar food, delicious sandwiches, juicy burgers, dynamite rice bowls, and an excellent selection of vegan offerings. We also love to serve your furry friends so bring them into our year-round patio and sip on a signature craft cocktail created from one of our signature barrels! See you soon :)

Dancing Ganesha 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

REM5 Virtual Reality Laboratory

No reviews yet

Eat, Drink & VR

Revival - St. Louis Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston