Mexicoma

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1633 2ND AVE. • $$

Avg 3.4 (137 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco$6.00
slow roasted pork butt, pickled red onions, crispy rice, culantro
Tamale$9.00
Chicken or Vegetal
served with frijoles negro, queso, pico, crema
Al pastor$6.50
achiote marinated pork, pineapple onion chutney, avocado, cilantro.
Pollo Chipotle Taco$6.50
amish chicken, spring onions, avocado smash, chicharron
Carne Asada Taco$7.00
sliced yucatan hanger steak, mushrooms, house made crema, crispy shallots, cilantro.
Guacamole$12.75
hass avocado, pico de gallo, thai chili, garlic, lime, cilantro.
Quesadilla$12.00
Bowl$14.00
Baja Fish Taco$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
Burrito$14.00
Location

1633 2ND AVE.

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
