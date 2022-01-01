Go
Toast

Mexicue

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • BBQ

160 8th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (467 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

160 8th Ave

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Don Angie

No reviews yet

Chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli always dreamed of opening a small, special place where they could really showcase their unique style of modern Italian American cuisine. That vision comes to fruition at Don Angie.

Glur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salinas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miznon

No reviews yet

Miznon is a group of fast casual Mediterranean restaurants by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani. Originally from Tel Aviv, today the group operates 17 restaurants around the world, including 2 outposts of Miznon here in NYC. Since opening our first US location of Miznon in January of 2018, we have quickly become known for our delicious Israeli street food like pita sandwiches and whole roasted cauliflower.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston