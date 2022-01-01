Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Mexicue
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
476 Reviews
$$
1720 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1720 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Calico DC
Located in Shaw’s Blagden Alley, Calico is an Urban backyard bar and restaurant from partners Greg Algie and Executive Chef Nathan Beauchamp.
Maiz64
Come in and enjoy!
Chicken + Whiskey
DC's best pollo a la brasa and whiskey bar! Serving seasonal especiales and curbside cocktails to go.
Great Wall Szechuan House
Come in and enjoy!