Go
Toast

Mexiko Cafe

Mexiko Cafe is a Mexican-Korean fusion dining experience. We combine the flavors of Mexico and Korean and offer a fun and unique dining experience.

116 S 1st Street Suite A • $$

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

Plate$8.99
Choose your base, white rice, salad, or 1/2 & 1/2 and your protein. Topped with your choice of house-made salsa, cilantro, and onions. Can be customized to be carb conscious.
Quesadilla$8.99
Choose from pork or beef with melted cheese. Served with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
Fries$1.99
Plain or Chili Lime
Chips & Salsa$3.99
Choose from any of our house made salsas, queso, and guacamole, or try a salsa flight!
Loaded Fries$8.99
Loaded fries served with your choice of pork or beef and topped with queso, cilantro crema, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.
Yaki Mandu$6.99
8 deep-fried traditional style Korean pork and veggie dumplings.
Beef Bulgogi Tacos$9.99
Bulgogi Marinated Beef Tacos topped with onions, cilantro, and avocado. Served with choice of side salad or beans.
Spicy Pork Tacos$9.99
Mexiko Style Spicy Pork tacos served with choice of side salad or beans.
Veggie Fried Rice$10.99
Vegetarian fried rice with peas, carrots, and green onions. Add Mexiko style pork, shrimp, beef, or eggs cooked to order for an additional charge.
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.99
Traditional Style Korean Kimchi Fried rice made with Spam and fried kimchi. Medium Spice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

116 S 1st Street Suite A

Temple TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bird Creek Burger Company

No reviews yet

Locally owned burger restaurant in downtown Temple Texas. Offering gourmet style burgers including Lamb, Bison and Black Bean. We pride ourselves in supplying as much product as we can from our local community.

First Street Roasters

No reviews yet

Consume Happiness!

Treno Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Blue Plate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston