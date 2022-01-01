Go
MeXo

Prehispanic-influenced modern Mexican cuisine featuring Chef's authentic regional cuisine, craft margaritas, and extensive tequila and mezcal selections.

118 Fulton St E

Popular Items

Carnes a la Parrilla Para Tacos$22.00
Esquites$9.00
Carnitas Huaraches$10.00
Goat Cheese Churros$11.00
Mole Bites$12.00
Huaraches$10.00

Lunch Enchiladas Rojas$14.00
MeXo Classic Guacamole$10.00
Smoked Mushroom Tacos$16.00
Location

118 Fulton St E

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
