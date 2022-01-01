Go
Toast

Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

1502 Saratoga Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1083 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1502 Saratoga Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fire Wings El Paseo

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Forthright Oyster Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Forthright Oyster Bar and Kitchen is a neighborhood urban eatery focused on sustainable seafood dishes, craft cocktails & wines from around the world.

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston