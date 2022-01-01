Go
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street

Popular Items

2 Tacos de Carne asada$10.00
Grilled Steak, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Black Beans.
Sopa De Tortilla$4.00
Tomato Base Soup, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado.
Extra Chips & Salsa$5.00
Burrito$16.00
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole.
2 Tacos de Carnitas$10.00
Slow Braised Pork, Soft Corn Tortilla, Topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.
Enchiladas Suizas Con Pollo$15.00
Corn Tortilla Topped with Green Tomatillo Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice and Black Beans.
Chimichanga$16.00
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Deep Fried. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
2 Tacos Birria De Res$10.00
Slow Braised Shredded Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Soft Corn Tortilla, topped with Fresh Onion & Cilantro. Served with Green Sauce & Lime Wedge.
Guacamole$15.00
Made to order, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime, Salt.
Location

Miami FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
