Go
Toast

Myers Burgers & Wings

Paying Homage to the history of Myers Market which was a bustling center of commerce and community in the early 1920's. We serve up an elevated diner experience with top notch service and milkshakes to match!

101 S Fountain Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

North High Burger$7.00
Single Smash Burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, North High Sauce
Smash Burger$7.00
4oz Patty Smash Burger
The Hot Hatch$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house ranch
Traditional Wings
1/2 Lb, 1LB or 2LB Wing Quantity Options, tossed in your favorite Myers wing sauce and served with celery and your favorite dipping sauce.
Boneless Wings
Your choice of 5,10,15 house made boneless wings, tossed in your favorite Myers house made sauce and served with celery and your favorite house made dipping sauce.
Double Dooby with Cheese$10.00
Double Smash Burger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, peppered bacon ketchup, dijon mayo.
Fries$3.00
Shoestring fries / garlic-herb salt
Side Ranch$1.00
The OG Vanilla$5.00
The OG Chocolate$5.00
See full menu

Location

101 S Fountain Ave

Springfield OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MB / NHB

No reviews yet

Share an experience with friends at The Market Bar and North High Brewing Springfield Taproom!

The Painted Pepper

No reviews yet

“Bringing the Southwest to the Midwest!” A quick-service restaurant serving Southwest-style food in a casual and hip downtown setting!

The Cork and Board

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

United Senior Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston