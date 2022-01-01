Go
Toast

Meyer's Olde Dutch

Welcome to Meyers Olde Dutch! We are a burger joint meets cocktail bar located in the heart of Beacon NY.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

184 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (480 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Dutch$11.00
1/4 lb beef patty topped with cheddar, bacon,lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house fry sauce
Build Your Own Sandwich$8.00
Start with any of our house made main items and then build on to that anything you want from our list of tasty toppings
Veggie Dutch$12.00
Our take on the classic veggie burger. Made from scratch with mushrooms, onions, black beans and tofu. Comes topped with melted cheddar, fry sauce, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle.
Chicken Tenders$5.00
Hand breaded all natural chicken tenders
served with your choice of sauce
Fries$3.50
Hand cut. Fried twice. Hot and Crispy.
All fries come with a side of fry sauce and ketchup. Extra available upon request.
NY State Special Burger$8.50
1/4 lb Local beef patty topped with muenster cheese and garlic aioli.
Crispy Chicken$11.50
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.
Double Dutch Burger$16.00
2 - 1/4 lb beef patties stacked with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our house fry sauce
Hot Dog$6.00
NYS National Hot Dog. 9 inches long and griddled to perfection.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

184 Main St

Beacon NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BEACON BREAD COMPANY

No reviews yet

We are a full service bakery and restaurant located in the heart of Beacon, N.Y.
Our bakery offers a variety of fresh breads and pastries daily, as well as indoor and outdoor dining service! We are working hard everyday to provide the Hudson Valley with the best quality ingredients in every dish. Since 2014, we have been specializing in bringing people together over brunch. Please enjoy!

Ciao Chow

No reviews yet

Fresh handmade pasta and fried rice. Come in and enjoy !

ZIATUN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miz Hattie's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston