Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4260 S 76th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
Side Salad$4.00
1lb Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$2.99
Rueben Rolls$9.00
A combination of chopped corned beef, kraut and swiss wrapped in a crispy wonton. Served with 1000 island for dipping
1/4 Broasted Chicken$9.00
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Beer Battered Cod$15.00
3 pieces of premium Icelandic cod, dusted with flour and dunked in homemade beer batter (made with MKE Louie’s Demise Amber Ale), served with homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
ADD tartar$0.50
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Quart Soup$7.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4260 S 76th Street

Greenfield WI

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

