Enjoy best Mediterranean food!
Authentic Mediterranean Restaurant where family and friends get together over a drink, meze, unique seafood, and grilled delicacies. Our philosophy is unique in many ways. We have an ingredient first approach, which means we handle ingredients as minimally as possible through the cooking process. We source the highest quality ingredients we can find and let them shine.

SALADS

133 S Murphy Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

Mihalic Guvec - Baked Cheese$16.00
Oven roasted Mihalic cheese with tomatoes, onions, peppers and butter
Bafra Pide - Closed Pide with ground beef & onions$15.00
Famous pide from town of Bafra in Black Sea region, ground beef and onions
Kasap Kofte - Grilled meatballs$28.00
Grilled Painted Hills grass-fed beef patties seasoned red pepper, cumin, oregano and spices. Served with white rice
Yogurtlu - Beef tenderloin baked & served with yogurt & tomato sauce$38.00
Grilled certified angus tenderloin and grilled meatballs served over flatbread with tomato sauce, yogurt with brown butter (Bursa)
Baklali enginar - Artichoke with fava beans$15.00
Artichoke hearts braised in olive oil with double peeled fava beans.
Adana - Knife chopped lamb spareribs skewers$34.00
Grilled knife chopped local grass-fed California lamb spareribs, red pepper and paprika. (Adana)
Muhammara$14.00
Aleppo pepper, walnut, red pepper ground with olive oil and pomegranate molasses. (Antakya)
Sucuklu Pide - Pide with cheese & Turkish sausage$16.00
Pide with home-made Turkish Sausage & Mozzarella cheese
Manti - Turkish Dumplings$22.00
Stuffed pasta with beef and onion filling served with a choice of plain or garlic yogurt, butter pepper sauce and mint. (Kayseri)
Antep - Grilled beef tenderloin skewers$32.00
Certified Angus Tenderloin marinated Antep style (with red peppers, garlic and cumin) served with tomato and hot peppers. (Antep)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

133 S Murphy Ave

Sunnyvale CA

Sunday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shosha

No reviews yet

Creative Food & Craft Cocktails !

Gumba's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mayan Kitchen

No reviews yet

Mayan Kitchen's aim is to provide our guests with a unique cultural experience while serving you authentic Mayan cuisine. Our recipes have been expertly cultivated and crafted by respected executive chefs from the Yucatan peninsula. Every meal is made from scratch and prepared with the freshest ingredients, authentic spices, and our dedication to an amazing culinary experience with every plate.
Memorable party experiences start with delicious food.

Book us for your next event!
Private dining room, Team Building,
family gathering, holiday parties, and more.

The Oxford

No reviews yet

A modern-day gastropub serving fine food and drinks inspired by a London street market, with the enticing flavors of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India and the United Kingdom.

