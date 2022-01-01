Go
Mezcal Mexican Grill

Mezcal Mexican Grill located at The Seascape Towne Centre in Miramar Beach, features an upscale menu paired with a full-service bar, featuring top shelf tequilas and local live entertainment.

BURRITOS

80 Seascape Drive Suite 101, • $$

Avg 4.3 (1183 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Queso Blanco$9.00
House made cheese dip
Street Corn$8.50
Roasted on the cob, Beurre Blanc sauce, queso fresco, pepers & cilantro
Kid Tacos$7.00
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese
Guacamole$11.00
Hand-Smashed avocados, fresh lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos and Cilantro.
Durango Burrito
Choice of grilled chicken, sirloin steak or brisket with refried beans in a flour tortilla topped chile con queso or ranchera sauce served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Tacos Del Mar$17.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi or Shrimp, house slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco and chipotle sauce
Kid Quesadilla$7.00
Flour tortilla filled with monterrey jack cheese
Chicken Fajita$21.00
Fired-grilled fajitas served with sizzling grilled onions and peppers, Mexican rice, beans, fresh housemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose flour or corn tortillas for wrapping.
Tacos Clasicos$13.50
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

80 Seascape Drive Suite 101,

Miramar Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
