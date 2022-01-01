Go
Mezcal San Jose

Come in and enjoy!

25 W San Fernando St • $$

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)

Popular Items

Tlayuda$15.00
14" Corn tortilla with pork crackling, black bean puree, cheese (quesillo), cabbage & your choice of meat.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.00
Spinach Flour tortilla, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, red cabbage, chipotle honey sauce & coleslaw.
Enchiladas ( Red Mole )$14.00
Mildly spicy-sweet sauce, topped with onions & queso fresco. Serve with rice & beans. Meat comes on top.
Tricolor Large$10.00
Romain, radish, jicama, avocado, cheese & cilantro dressing.
Shrimp Avocado Salad$16.00
Greens, mango-onion relish, avocado, cherry tomatoes & honey-tamarind dressing.
Memelitas$8.00
Handmade corn tortillas, brushed with pork crackling spread, black bean purée & queso fresco.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla, roasted red peppers, Oaxacan/ Pepper jack cheese
Pollo al Horno$13.00
Roasted airline chicken, rice, broccolini, carrots & orange-rum sauce. Serve with beans.
Tortilla Soup$6.00
Chipotle, onions & tomatoes soup with grilled chicken, corn tortilla strips & avocado.
Tacos$13.00
Choice of meat in corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime, habanero pickled red onions & avocado purée. Served with black beans.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

25 W San Fernando St

San Jose CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
