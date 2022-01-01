Go
Toast

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA

Open Daily for Curbside Pickup and Delivery from 4pm-8pm

FRENCH FRIES

30 Major Taylor Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1962 reviews)

Popular Items

Appetizer Night (feeds up to 6)$30.00
• Guacamole & Chips – classic, crunchy or Thai rooster
• Chicken Wings (12 pc.) – Buffalo or Mezcal dry rub
• Mezcal Nachos – ground beef or chicken
House Guacamole$13.50
avocado, onion, tomato, lime, cilantro, jalapeño
Burrito Dinner for 6$65.00
• Guacamole & Chips – classic, crunchy or Thai rooster
• Large Chopped Salad
• Two Quesadillas – chicken or veggie
• Burritos (3) – beef, chicken or veggie (served in halves)
• Add Mezcal Dry Rub Chicken Wings (12 pc.) for $10
Modelo Four Pack$10.00
Golden Fried Jalapeno Rice Balls$9.50
jack cheese and chopped jalapeño stuffed rice balls served with chipotle lime aioli
Nachos$14.00
choice of chicken or beef, jalapeño, sweet corn, roasted pepper & onion, shaved lettuce, house salsa, jack cheese, habanero tomatillo oil, crema
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30 Major Taylor Blvd

Worcester MA

Sunday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crust Bakeshop

No reviews yet

Made with Love

deadhorse hill

No reviews yet

Deadhorse Hill is a seasonal american restaurant located on main street in downtown Worcester. A restaurant inspired by the New England landscape. We rely on the hard working farmers throughout the northeast and the fishermen along the coast to provide the best possible food at the table.
In the evening the dining room offers an à la carte and chefs tasting menu that speaks of the season, varying based on the availability of ingredients.

Rice Violet Worcester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crust Bakeshop

No reviews yet

Made with love.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston