Mercado Luna

Seattle's Most Authentic Mexican Food!

422 E Pine St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco de Camaron$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
Burritos$7.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
Taco de Pescado (Lado A Lado)$6.00
Taco de Pastor$6.00
Sautéed pork, fresh pineapple, cilantro leaves, and red salsa.
Quesadilla$7.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese; served with sides of Mexican chipotle cream and guacamole.
Side of Beans$5.00
Choose your side of black or pinto beans to add to your order.
Taco de Veggie$6.00
Sautéed portabella mushroom, onions, poblano peppers, and asadero queso.
Arroz Rojo$5.00
Add a side of red rice to your order.
Chips and Guacamole$10.00
Fresh guacamole made daily includes: tomato, red onion, cilantro, and radish as condiments.
Chips and Salsa$5.50
Your choice of one house made pueblo salsa: Pico, Tomate, and/or Roja.
Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

422 E Pine St

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
