Mercado Luna
Seattle's Most Authentic Mexican Food!
422 E Pine St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
422 E Pine St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BLOOM
Come in and enjoy!
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
Come on in and enjoy our great burgers, shakes, drinks, hot wings, salads and more!
Noodle/Bar
Neighborhood restaurant featuring house-made noodles, cocktails, & local beer.