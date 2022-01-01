Go
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

Traditional based dishes with twist! Enjoy homemade fresh salsa, mole sauces, Chile rellenos, and enchiladas all based from our chefs hometown of Acapulco.

304 Oakland Ave. SE • $$

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Dip to-go$5.00
Poblano Enchiladas$12.50
Corn tortillas filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our slow cooked hand pulled chicken, cilantro and our house-made Poblano sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
S Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
A large flour tortilla filled with our pulled chicken, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Taco Special$4.00
Chips & Salsa to-go$3.00
S Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned grilled chicken and grilled onions and roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Guacamole w/ Chips$8.50
Mezcalito's Trio$14.00
Two Salsas, Guacamole, Cheese Dip & Chips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

304 Oakland Ave. SE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

