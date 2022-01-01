Go
Mezcalito’s Cantina

653 East Lake Dr

Popular Items

Taquitos Dorados$13.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
Taco Special$4.00
Two tacos rice and beans OR side salad
Side Rice & Beans$5.00
Brisket Enchiladas$15.00
Corn tortillas filled with our slow cooked brisket, cilantro and our house-made goat cheese sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Cheese Dip W/Chipotle & Chips$5.00
Guacamole w/ Chips$8.50
Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
S Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
A large flour tortilla filled with our pulled chicken, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Chip and Salsas$3.00
Red and green salsas with chips
Decatur GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
