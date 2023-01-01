Go
Consumer picView gallery

MezeMoon Mediterranean Cuisine -

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

163 East 2nd Street

Chico, CA 95928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

163 East 2nd Street, Chico CA 95928

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco el Dorado Chico
orange starNo Reviews
301 MAIN ST Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Parkside Tap House
orange star3.6 • 307
115 3rd Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Sicilian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
240 Wall Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
The Banshee - 134 West 2nd ST
orange starNo Reviews
134 West 2nd Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Momona
orange starNo Reviews
330 Main Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Chico Coin-Op Gameroom - 229 Broadway St
orange starNo Reviews
228 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chico

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Broadway Heights - Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,527
300 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Burger Hut Burgers - 2451 FOREST AVE
orange star4.5 • 1,811
2451 FOREST AVE CHICO, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Tackle Box Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,380
379 E Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Coffee!
orange star4.7 • 297
365 E 6th St. Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Chico

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MezeMoon Mediterranean Cuisine -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston