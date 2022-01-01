Go
Meze

Greek & Mediterranean cuisine

680 Mall Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
roasted almonds, red chili flakes, Greek honey drizzle
Greek Fries$8.00
crispy fries, crumbled feta, oregano
Mediterranean Trio Spread$15.00
choice of 3 spreads: hummus, tzatziki, spicy feta, burnt eggplant, fava, taramosalata, walnut skordalia, & pita
Greek Village Salad$16.00
vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, sweet bell peppers, Greek feta, EVOO, red wine vinegar
Souvlaki Trio$36.00
three classic Greek kabobs: lamb, chicken, & beef with garlic herb potatoes, sweet basil pesto
Dolmades Avgolemono$12.00
vine leaves stuffed with ground beef, herbs and rice with dill oil, egg lemon sauce
Spanakopita$11.00
phyllo stuffed with spinach, feta, dill, herbs, yogurt mint
Grilled Octopus$21.00
marinated Spanish octopus, Santorini fava
Soup Avgolemono$5.00
traditional Greek egg lemon soup with chicken and rice
Saganaki$10.00
Kefalograviera cheese, oregano, lemon
Location

680 Mall Drive

Schaumburg IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
