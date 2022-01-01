Go
Mezquite Tacos & Fuego

Come and try the best Baja style tacos in Orange County!

TACOS

14075 Newport Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (445 reviews)

Popular Items

Imported Mexican Coke$3.25
Fountain Drink - ONE SIZE ONLY$2.50
Drinks Available:
Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Root Beer
Quesataco$3.25
choice of tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), with melted cheese topped with onion, cilantro and guacamole
*salsa on the side
Mad Potato$8.99
choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp, veggies), baked potato, melted cheese topped with serrano aioli sauce, guacamole, chives and cilantro
Mezquite Fries$9.99
Sangria Senorial$2.75
sangria-flavored, non-alcoholic beverage
Tacoancho$3.25
choice of tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), with melted cheese, roasted pasilla peppers topped with serrano aioli sauce and cilantro
Volcan$5.99
choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), crispy tostada, melted cheese topped with chipotle aioli sauce and guacamole
Mezquite Bowl$9.99
choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor, shrimp), Mexican rice, smashed pinto beans, black beans, roasted morron peppers and onions, pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*), guacamole and cilantro
Mini Fries (Only Fries)$3.99
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

14075 Newport Avenue

Tustin CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
