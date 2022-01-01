Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
Come and try the best Baja style tacos in Orange County!
TACOS
14075 Newport Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14075 Newport Avenue
Tustin CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chocolate Bash - Tustin
Come in and enjoy!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Tustin
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice