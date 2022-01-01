Go
Mezza Latin House -

Enjoy our Delicious Breakfast Menu & Cuban Coffee and Bakery - Everyday starting at 7AM
Dine-In, Take-out, or Delivery

19790 S. Dixie Hwy

Popular Items

Colada$1.50
El Mañanero / Early Bird$6.75
Two Eggs any Style, with Ham or Bacon, French fries Serve with cuban Toast + Cafe con Leche
Desayuno Mezza / Mezza’s Breakfast$8.25
Two Eggs any Style, with Ham or Bacon or Sausage, French fries Serve, Two Panckaes, with cuban Toast + Cafe con Leche
Croquetas$1.15
Empanada Colombiana$1.25
Carne Asada / Grilled Sirloin Steak$15.50
Grilled Sirloin Steak, Nicaraguan style comes with 2 sides
Tequeños$1.50
"The Bomb" - Pan con Bistec / Queso Frito w/ Fries$11.25
Pan Cubano con Bistec de Res y Queso Frito servido con Papas Fritas. "The Bomb"
Pan de Bono$1.25
Empanadas$1.50
Pollo-Carne-Jamon y Queso
19790 S. Dixie Hwy

Cutler Bay FL

Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
