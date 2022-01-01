Mezza Latin House

Sushi Bay

No reviews yet

Sushi Bay is a full service sushi restaurant in Palmetto Bay. We focus on sustainability and environmental awareness while serving the highest quality ingredients, organic when available. In addition, food safety and handling is of the utmost importance.

We are committed to using only wild caught fish and shellfish while using farms incorporating the highest standards regarding sustainability and environmental awareness.

Our menu is uniquely crafted catering to all dietary needs and desires. A large vegetarian and vegan selection is included. We also have daily and weekly specials featuring locally sourced products.

In addition, we use biodegradable, compostable packaging.

At Sushi Bay, exceeding customer expectations is our goal.

