Go
Toast

Mezzaluna

One of North Dakota's most celebrated restaurants, Mezzaluna, features regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails and a focused wine list. The atmosphere features a horse-shoe bar & posh high-backed banquettes for a chic and cozy vibe.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

309 Roberts St. N. • $$$

Avg 4.7 (941 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

309 Roberts St. N.

Fargo ND

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Toasted Frog - Fargo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackbirdwoodfire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boiler Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twist Fargo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston