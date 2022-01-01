Mezzaluna
One of North Dakota's most celebrated restaurants, Mezzaluna, features regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails and a focused wine list. The atmosphere features a horse-shoe bar & posh high-backed banquettes for a chic and cozy vibe.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
309 Roberts St. N. • $$$
Location
309 Roberts St. N.
Fargo ND
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
