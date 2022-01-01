Go
Mezzanotte Seattle

mangiare tutto il cibo bere tutto il vino vivere la vita

1210 South Bailey Street

Location

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elysian Brewing Co.

20 taps with a view into our woodhall and production warehouse

Ciudad

Come in and enjoy!

Georgetown Liquor Company

100% vegan food and booze. All prices include tax. 21+ at all times, please do not bring anyone underage inside.

Fonda La Catrina

Traditional, home cooked cuisine inspired by the fondas of Mexico City. Kick-ass food and drink in a lively, family oriented restaurant located in the heart of the Georgetown neighborhood just north of Boeing Field.

