MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen

4700 W Guadalupe St

Popular Items

Lentil Soup Cup$5.50
Forever Falafel$13.00
Our famous handmade falafel served over
mixed greens, crazy grain, hummus ,
tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red
onion. We suggest Lemon Tahini dressing
MezzeMeatBalls$14.50
Grilled beef köfte meatballs, rice, ezme,
pickled red cabbage, sumac onion and
tzatziki
Beef & Lamb Doner$12.75
Thinly Sliced beef and lamb doner (gyro), romaine, sumac onion, tomato, buttery tomato sauce
Falafel$10.00
Crispy chickpea fritters, romaine, sumac onion, pickled red cabbage and hummus
MeetMe In The Mediterranean$11.00
Fresh chopped romaine tossed with farm fresh tomatoes, crisp red onions, cucumbers, watermelon radish, and kalamata olives. Dressed with feta cheese, EVOO, fresh squeezed lemon
Chicken Shish Kebap$11.75
48hr marinated chicken, romaine, sumac onion, tomato, parsley, tzatziki
ChickMe Out$14.00
48 hr marinated chicken thigh, rice,
sumac onion, ezme, pickled red cabbage,
and tzatziki
House Made Pita$2.50
Beef and Lamb Döner$14.50
Thinly shave beef and lamb döner (similiar
to gyro), rice, sumac onion, ezme, pickled
red cabbage, warm tomato sauce
Location

4700 W Guadalupe St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
