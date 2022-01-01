Go
Mezzo Grille

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

106 Court St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (648 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$12.00
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Chicken Pesto w/fires$14.00
Fresh mozz, roasted red peppers, lettuce, pesto on a grinder roll (toasted or not).
Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Fries$15.00
American, bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Build A Burger$12.50
8oz. Open flame grilled includes lettuce & tomato.
Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese.
Chicken Caprese$18.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables.
18" Large White Pie$18.00
Garlic, Oregano, Mozzarella, Romano
Steak Tips$22.00
Bourbon marinated tenderloin tips mushrooms, onions, whipped potatoes
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$16.00
6oz. Marinated grilled boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, kaiser bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

106 Court St.

Middletown CT

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
