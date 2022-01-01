Go
  Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

There's good, and then there's Mighty Fine!

10515 N. Mopac Expy.

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
The Classic 1/2 lb Cheeseburger$9.98
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Youngster Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
Comes standard with Red and Pickle
Junior 1/4 lb Burger$6.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger$7.48
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries$2.99
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger$8.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
22oz Fountain Drink
Location

10515 N. Mopac Expy.

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
